Marcus Chin plays a retired screenwriter turned fortune-teller in new dialect drama Ah Gong's Talks

Veteran actor Marcus Chin is putting his gift of the gab to good use in a new dialect drama, Ah Gong's Talks, premiering on Oct 23.

The eight-episode series follows a talkative retired television screenwriter who reinvents himself as a neighbourhood "fortune-teller", using his storytelling skills to help residents navigate life's everyday challenges.

Joining Chin in the cast are fellow veteran actors Richard Low and Xiang Yun, as well as content creator Ong Yi Ting, popularly known as That Hokkien Girl for her social media content championing the Hokkien dialect among younger audiences.

Set in a neighbourhood coffee shop, the drama centres on Chin’s character, who finds himself missing the attention of an audience after retirement. Determined to put his storytelling talents to good use, he becomes the neighbourhood's unofficial fortune-teller, offering advice and helping residents work through their problems.