Former Hong Kong actress Margaret Chung addresses health concerns after being admitted to ICU, asks for privacy
The 49-year-old has not disclosed details of her health condition and has asked the public to respect her and her family’s privacy.
Former Hong Kong actress and model Margaret Chung has spoken up following her recent medical incident.
The 49-year-old was reportedly rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre last Friday (Sep 11), following a sudden medical emergency. Singer-actress Toby Leung, and several other friends were seen waiting outside the ICU.
Later that day, Chung addressed the public in a statement posted on Instagram.
She thanked those who had reached out with messages, prayers and well wishes, describing the situation as an “arduous period” in her life.
“As a public figure, there will naturally be interest and concern regarding my condition,” she wrote. “However, I respectfully ask the media, the public and those who have supported me throughout my career to please respect my privacy and, most importantly, the privacy of my family during this time.”
Chung did not disclose details of her health condition and asked the public not to speculate about her health or illness.
“For now, my priority is my health and my family,” she said. “I hope everyone will understand our wish for privacy while allowing us the time and space to focus on one another.”
On Sep 12, Leung was seen at the hospital carrying takeaway food. She reassured reporters that Chung was doing “okay” and “well”, according to Hong Kong media reports. She also indicated that Chung was able to speak with her. Another close friend, actress Sherming Yiu, said she and their wider circle of friends would continue to support Chung.
“Our group of friends will be by her side to support and accompany her. We hope everyone can give her a little more space,” Yiu said, according to The Star.
Chung, Leung and Yiu are part of a group of former TVB colleagues that also includes actresses Charmaine Sheh, Angela Tong, Janet Chow and Annie Man. The group became friends while working at the media network in the 2000s.
Chung rose to prominence in the 1990s after starring in the TVB drama series Detective Investigation Files III. She later left the entertainment industry and has focused on family life and teaching yoga.
She is married and has two daughters, Isabella and Michela. Her eldest daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Inspired by her daughter's condition, Chung has also been involved in advocacy and support for children with special needs in Hong Kong.