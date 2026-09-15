Former Hong Kong actress Margaret Chung addresses health concerns after being admitted to ICU, asks for privacy

Former Hong Kong actress and model Margaret Chung has spoken up following her recent medical incident.

The 49-year-old was reportedly rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre last Friday (Sep 11), following a sudden medical emergency. Singer-actress Toby Leung, and several other friends were seen waiting outside the ICU.

Later that day, Chung addressed the public in a statement posted on Instagram.

She thanked those who had reached out with messages, prayers and well wishes, describing the situation as an “arduous period” in her life.

“As a public figure, there will naturally be interest and concern regarding my condition,” she wrote. “However, I respectfully ask the media, the public and those who have supported me throughout my career to please respect my privacy and, most importantly, the privacy of my family during this time.”

Chung did not disclose details of her health condition and asked the public not to speculate about her health or illness.

“For now, my priority is my health and my family,” she said. “I hope everyone will understand our wish for privacy while allowing us the time and space to focus on one another.”