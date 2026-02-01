Mariah Carey feted as MusiCares Person Of The Year – and Foo Fighters bring her secret grunge past to life

Mariah Carey has blended pop, R&B, gospel and hip-hop into hit songs over five decades. But it was hearing a couple of cuts off her 1990s secret grunge album that had the superstar on her feet clapping.

Foo Fighters blasted through Someone's Ugly Daughter with Taylor Momsen on lead vocals. They followed up with Love is a Scam as Carey sang along from her front table.

Carey was honoured for her musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards. The award is given in the week ahead of the Grammys by MusiCares, a charity that supports musicians in need.

“She is one of one,” longtime collaborator Babyface said. “Mariah, you are every songwriter and producer's dream. You strike a lot of gold. You are a blueprint of a great songwriter.”

Back in 1995, Carey secretly recorded and co-produced the grunge album Someone’s Ugly Daughter with her friend Clarissa Dane under the name Chick. It wasn't until her 2020 memoir that Carey revealed she was behind the project, singing background vocals while Dane handled lead.