Singer Mariah Carey spotted shopping at Orchard Road ahead of Singapore concert
Over the past few days, Mariah Carey has been seen in retail stores around Orchard Road. Carey is slated to stage her Singapore concert on Wednesday (Oct 8) night.
As excitement builds for Mariah Carey's concert in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 8) night, fans have spotted Mimi out and about in Singapore over the past few days.
Users have taken to TikTok and Xiaohongshu to upload videos of sightings of the Hero singer, mostly shopping around Orchard Road.
In one of the videos, Carey could be seen exiting clothing store Etro at Paragon Shopping Centre. Another video showed her and her entourage near a Louis Vuitton boutique.
CNA Lifestyle has learnt that Carey has been in Singapore since Sunday.
A spokesperson from Ovation Productions, the promoter of Carey's Singapore show, told CNA Lifestyle that while Carey "has been busy with rehearsals", she has also taken the time to enjoy Singapore "in between commitments".
Wednesday's concert will also mark Carey's first Singapore show since 2018.
The concert, titled The Celebration Of Mimi, honours the 20th anniversary of Carey's acclaimed album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. The album is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, having sold over 15 million copies globally. It won three Grammy Awards in 2006, including Best Contemporary R&B Album.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Bogie de Guia, managing director of Ovation Productions Singapore, said: “Bringing Mariah Carey to Singapore has been a dream for years and we’re absolutely thrilled to make it a reality.
“Her comfort is our top priority, especially as this is just one of many stops in Asia. We’ve been focusing on making sure she has a supportive environment, allowing her to rest and prepare for what will surely be a phenomenal performance. The fact that she’s been able to enjoy some of Singapore’s iconic spots before the show makes us look forward even more to what she’s about to bring to the stage.”