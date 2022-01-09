Oscar-winning songwriter Marilyn Bergman of The Way We Were fame, dies at 93

But they were best known for their contributions to films, turning out themes sometimes remembered more than the movies themselves.

Among the highlights: Stephen Bishop’s It Might Be You, from Tootsie; Noel Harrison’s The Windmills of Your Mind, from The Thomas Crown Affair; and, for Best Friends, the James Ingram-Patti Austin duet How Do You Keep the Music Playing?

Their peak was The Way We Were, from the Streisand-Robert Redford romantic drama of the same name. Set to Hamlisch’s moody, pensive melody, with Streisand's voice rising throughout, it was the top-selling song of 1974 and an instant standard, proof that well into the rock era the public still embraced an old-fashioned ballad.

Fans would have struggled to identify a picture of the Bergmans, or even recognise their names, but they had no trouble summoning the words to The Way We Were:

Memories, may be beautiful and yet / What’s too painful to remember / We simply choose to forget / So it’s the laughter / We will remember / Whenever we remember / The way we were.

The Bergmans won three Oscars – for The Way We Were, Windmills of Your Mind and the soundtrack to Streisand’s Yentl – and received 16 nominations, three of them in 1983 alone. They also won two Grammys and four Emmys and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

TRIBUTES BY LOVED ONES

Fellow composer Quincy Jones called news of her death crushing. “You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger's belief that ‘an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being,’” he tweeted.

“To those of us who loved the Bergmans' lyrics, Marilyn takes a bit of our hearts and souls with her today,” tweeted Norman Lear, creator of Maude and Good Times.

Marilyn Bergman became the first woman elected to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and later served as the chair and president. She was also the first chair of the National Recorded Sound Preservation Board of the Library of Congress.