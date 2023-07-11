Mark Lee sustains arm injury while filming Number 1 sequel in Thailand

Mark posted a photo of his bandaged arm, along with the caption: "Injured just from rehearsing the first scene in Number 1's sequel."

In an interview with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Mark revealed that while rehearsing for a gang fight scene, another actor accidentally cut his arm, along with his capillaries.

"The blood kept flowing, so I am now at the hospital to let them stop the bleeding."

The hospital staff gave him a tetanus shot after they stopped the bleeding. Despite his health scare, Mark still had his wit, jokingly saying: "It's a private hospital; the doctors and nurses are all good-looking and the injections don't hurt."

Mark adds that despite his injury, filming for Number 1's sequel will not be affected.

"The real shooting scene will be on Tuesday (Jul 11), so the injury should be fine by then."

Mark went on to praise Hat Yai, calling it "fun" and that "everything is cheap". This is Mark's first time filming in Thailand and he will be there for about a month.