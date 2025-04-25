Mark Lee nabs award for best actor at inaugural Asian Art Film Awards in Macao

Veteran Singaporean entertainer Mark Lee continues his streak of international accolades for acting. The 56-year-old recently won the Pioneer Trend Best Actor award for his role as a drag queen in the movie Number 2 at the inaugural Asian Art Film Awards, held at Wynn Palace in Macao.

Released early this year, Number 2 is the sequel to 2020's Number 1 – the movie which nabbed Lee a nomination for best leading actor at the 57th Golden Horse Awards.