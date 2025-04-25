Mark Lee nabs award for best actor at inaugural Asian Art Film Awards in Macao
Mark Lee won for his role in the movie Number 2, the sequel to 2020's Number 1.
Veteran Singaporean entertainer Mark Lee continues his streak of international accolades for acting. The 56-year-old recently won the Pioneer Trend Best Actor award for his role as a drag queen in the movie Number 2 at the inaugural Asian Art Film Awards, held at Wynn Palace in Macao.
Released early this year, Number 2 is the sequel to 2020's Number 1 – the movie which nabbed Lee a nomination for best leading actor at the 57th Golden Horse Awards.
The award was accepted by co-star Jaspers Lai as Lee was unable to attend the ceremony due to prior work commitments.
In a post on her Instagram page, Mark Lee's wife, Catherine Ng, congratulated Lee on his win, writing: "This honour belongs to you and to every partner who poured their heart and soul into this work."
She added: "Special thanks to all the members of the production team...Your professionalism, perseverance and passion made this work and his achievement possible."
The Asian Art Film Awards also saw the Singapore film King Of Hawkers, by director Kelvin Sng, winning the Times Torrent Best Feature Film award.
Other winners at the ceremony include Hong Kong actress Irene Wan, who clinched the best actress award under the 'Artists' Jury Special Award Competition' section, as well as popular Chinese actor Ge You, who won the award for Main Competition Best Actor for his role in 2024's The Hedgehog.