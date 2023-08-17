Video of Mark Lee's son and daughter running to hug him after his overseas work trip touches hearts

One of the hardest parts about working overseas is having to be apart from your family.

Just ask Mark Lee, who was filming the sequel to his Golden Horse Awards nominated film Number 1 in Malaysia and Thailand for the past few weeks.

While the actor said he was sad to bid farewell to his team in Malaysia, we know for sure that Mark couldn't wait to come home to his three kids – Calista, 15, Marksonn, 12, and Calynn, 10.

His children were excited for his return too.

A video that Mark's wife Catherine, who was with him in Malaysia, shared on Instagram on Aug 13 says it all.

"Finally finished his movie shoot at Hat Yai and Kuala Lumpur. Children miss him so much. They were so happy to see him," wrote Catherine.

Upon reaching Singapore, Mark and Catherine were immediately greeted by their son Marksonn who was waiting for them at the pick-up point.

Marksonn ran up to give Mark a big hug before turning to give his mum a hug too.

It was the same for Calynn, who met the couple in a coffee shop later in the day.

Sprinting to Mark, Calynn snuggled in her daddy's arms for a good few seconds before sitting on his lap.

Needless to say, netizens were really touched by the sweet video.

"Mark Gor is really a good father! It's been hard on him!," wrote one netizen.

Another effused: "It's so touching to see the children running towards Mark and hugging him! Cat, both of you have brought up your kids so well."