Actor Mark Lee recalls 'disastrous' gambling problem that previously left him in debt
In the documentary series Rail Life Story, the 57-year-old opened up his experience in his 30s that reportedly left him S$200,000 in debt.
If you think gambling is a fast way to make money, Mark Lee is here to show you why that couldn’t be further from the truth.
In a recent episode of Mediacorp documentary series Rail Life Story, the 57-year-old local comedian opened up about one of the lowest points in his life – his 30s.
“More than 10 years ago, gambling left me with a massive amount of debt,” he recalled solemnly.
That was when Lee realised he had to confront his gambling addiction, which reportedly left him S$200,000 in debt, or else “the problem will continue to exist.”
“So with the courage my family gave me, I spent about two to three years working very hard to pay off my debts,” he shared.
Looking back, Lee admitted he was “very foolish” at the time.
But how did he end up there in the first place?
“I wanted to make the most money in the shortest amount of time, so I went down the path of gambling,” he explained.
Shaking his head in regret, he added: “The outcome was disastrous, an utter defeat.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
