Actor Mark Lee recalls 'disastrous' gambling problem that previously left him in debt

That was when Lee realised he had to confront his gambling addiction, which reportedly left him S$200,000 in debt, or else “the problem will continue to exist.”

“So with the courage my family gave me, I spent about two to three years working very hard to pay off my debts,” he shared.

Looking back, Lee admitted he was “very foolish” at the time.

But how did he end up there in the first place?

“I wanted to make the most money in the shortest amount of time, so I went down the path of gambling,” he explained.

Shaking his head in regret, he added: “The outcome was disastrous, an utter defeat.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.

