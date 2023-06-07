Actor Mark Lee teases that he’s doing a sequel to his hit movie Number 1

On Tuesday (Jun 6), Singaporean actor-comedian Mark Lee posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be a script, bearing the title ‘Number 1 2’.

In his caption, Mark wrote: “I've been waiting for a long time. I just got it. It's still warm.”

Also visible in the photo is part of director Ong Kuo Sin’s name; he helmed the first film, which saw Mark play the role of a drag performer.