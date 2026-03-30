Singaporean comedian Mark Lee reflects on bond with his 12-year-old daughter

In the new Taiwanese comedy Uncle Odyssey, Lee plays a man separated from his wife, who left with their daughter. Having lived apart for years, he and his daughter, played by Golden Bell Best Actress winner Huang Peijia, reconnect in his middle age, when the roles get reversed and his daughter has to care for her father.

In a recent interview, Mark Lee revealed that his youngest child in real life, Calynn Lee, is in fact very much like Huang in the movie.

“Because my youngest daughter also walks around with a straight face all the time," he quipped. "Sometimes when I try to hold her hand or pat her shoulder, she just glares at me."

Mark Lee and his wife, Catherine Ng, 52, also have an elder daughter Calista Lee, 17, and a son, Maksonn Lee, 14.

That said, Mark Lee understands that his daughter loves him deeply.