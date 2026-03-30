Singaporean comedian Mark Lee reflects on bond with his 12-year-old daughter
Singaporean entertainer Mark Lee talks about his evolving relationship with daughter Calynn Lee, whose personality and affection shine through in subtle ways.
It's no secret that Singaporean comedian and actor Mark Lee is a doting father. Remember that video of his kids running to hug him when he returned from an overseas work trip a few years back?
But it does seem like his kids are all starting to grow up. The 57-year-old reflected on his relationship with his daughter during promotions for his latest project.
In the new Taiwanese comedy Uncle Odyssey, Lee plays a man separated from his wife, who left with their daughter. Having lived apart for years, he and his daughter, played by Golden Bell Best Actress winner Huang Peijia, reconnect in his middle age, when the roles get reversed and his daughter has to care for her father.
In a recent interview, Mark Lee revealed that his youngest child in real life, Calynn Lee, is in fact very much like Huang in the movie.
“Because my youngest daughter also walks around with a straight face all the time," he quipped. "Sometimes when I try to hold her hand or pat her shoulder, she just glares at me."
Mark Lee and his wife, Catherine Ng, 52, also have an elder daughter Calista Lee, 17, and a son, Maksonn Lee, 14.
That said, Mark Lee understands that his daughter loves him deeply.
“Sometimes when I’m watching TV, she’ll deliberately sit next to me with a bag of chips and start eating it. Then, her hand will casually reach over and place the whole bag beside me, it’s her way of asking if I want some."
Though his daughter won't express it out loud, Lee gushed that her gestures are "so obvious" that she wants to share them with him.
He also admitted to having mixed feelings every time he interacts with his youngest child.
“Sometimes it feels funny and heartwarming, but when she glares at you, it can also feel annoying," he laughed.
"And when you get annoyed, you can’t really get angry, because that’s just her personality. Even though there are moments of frustration, it’s also very warm and touching.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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