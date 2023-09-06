Mark Lee receives best Asian actor nomination at Netherlands' Septimius Awards

Sharing the news on social media, Mark's wife Catherine Ng wrote: "Congratulations on your well-deserved nomination. This nomination is a significant milestone in your journey and I couldn't be prouder of you. It is a testament to your talent and a recognition that you truly deserve.

"Regardless of the outcome, knowing that you have already achieved something incredible by being nominated amongst the best in the Asian industry. May this nomination serve as a stepping stone towards an even brighter and more prosperous future for you and your career."

In an interview with local publication Lianhe Zaobao, Mark admitted that he was "not very familiar with this award" but was still honoured by the nomination.

Other nominees in the Best Asian Actor category include Iran’s Mohsen Tanabandeh and Indonesia’s Rio Dewanto. This year's Septimius Awards will be held on Sep 26.