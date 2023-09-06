Mark Lee receives best Asian actor nomination at Netherlands' Septimius Awards
The veteran entertainer is nominated for his role in the 2022 film, Geylang.
Veteran entertainer Mark Lee continues to prove that he is just as skilled in dramatic roles as he is in comedic roles. Mark recently nabbed a nomination for Best Asian Actor at the Netherlands' Septimius Awards – becoming the first Singaporean actor ever to receive the honour.
He was nominated for his role as a pimp with a dark secret in the 2022 crime thriller Geylang which was directed by Boi Kwong and also starred Sheila Sim and Shane Mardjuki.
Mark was previously nominated for Best Leading Actor at the 57th Golden Horse Awards for his role in Number 1 which has a sequel lined up.
Sharing the news on social media, Mark's wife Catherine Ng wrote: "Congratulations on your well-deserved nomination. This nomination is a significant milestone in your journey and I couldn't be prouder of you. It is a testament to your talent and a recognition that you truly deserve.
"Regardless of the outcome, knowing that you have already achieved something incredible by being nominated amongst the best in the Asian industry. May this nomination serve as a stepping stone towards an even brighter and more prosperous future for you and your career."
In an interview with local publication Lianhe Zaobao, Mark admitted that he was "not very familiar with this award" but was still honoured by the nomination.
Other nominees in the Best Asian Actor category include Iran’s Mohsen Tanabandeh and Indonesia’s Rio Dewanto. This year's Septimius Awards will be held on Sep 26.