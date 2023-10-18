Got7 member Mark Tuan will be in Singapore on Oct 21
Catch the singer at the reopening of the YSL Beauty boutique at ION Orchard.
Fans of K-pop group Got7 will want to clear their schedules this Saturday (Oct 21) as member Mark Tuan will be in Singapore for the reopening of YSL Beauty’s boutique at ION Orchard. Tuan is expected to make his appearance there at 7pm.
Following the event, Tuan will then attend the YSL Beauty #CoutureMeUp party at 8pm at 108 Robinson Road. Tuan's appearance in Singapore comes weeks after groupmate Jackson Wang's electrifying performance at this year's F1 concert.
The California-born Tuan debuted as a member of Got7 in 2014 under music label JYP Entertainment. The group went on to release a bevy of hits, such as Hard Carry and Never Ever, and even won multiple industry awards. In 2021, every member of Got7 left JYP Entertainment following the expiry of their exclusive contracts. However, despite signing on to different labels, the members of Got7 continue performing as a group from time to time.
Tuan then went on to launch his own company in Beijing and embarked on his first solo tour in 2022.