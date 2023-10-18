Got7 member Mark Tuan will be in Singapore on Oct 21

Fans of K-pop group Got7 will want to clear their schedules this Saturday (Oct 21) as member Mark Tuan will be in Singapore for the reopening of YSL Beauty’s boutique at ION Orchard. Tuan is expected to make his appearance there at 7pm.

Following the event, Tuan will then attend the YSL Beauty #CoutureMeUp party at 8pm at 108 Robinson Road. Tuan's appearance in Singapore comes weeks after groupmate Jackson Wang's electrifying performance at this year's F1 concert.