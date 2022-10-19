Popular YouTuber Mark Wiens has a new HBO series that's all about Singapore's obsession with food
The show, titled Food Affair With Mark Wiens, kickstarts a three-year partnership between Singapore Tourism Board and Warner Bros Discovery, which aims to spotlight and inspire travel to Singapore. Time to makan!
Mark Wiens has made a name for himself as one of the most popular food vloggers on the Internet, sharing his love for street food to his nine million subscribers on YouTube while racking up more than two billion views.
On his website, Wiens bills himself as an eater, traveller, author, blogger, video host, and coffee drinker. Now, he can add TV food series host to that expanding list.
Focused entirely on Singapore’s obsession with food, this HBO Asia Original production is the first non-scripted food series hosted by Wiens. The six-episode series is set to premiere on Nov 18 and will centre around the untold stories and history behind Singapore's smorgasbord of delicacies, from fine dining cuisine to everyone’s favourite hawker fare.
Singapore is currently home to more than 50 Michelin-starred establishments and more than 60 Bib Gourmand locations, including hawker centre stalls.
Directed by Singaporean Gillian Tan, each episode will feature a star-studded panel of guests comprising a fine dining chef, culinary veteran and a hawker.
“In addition to eating lots of delicious food and exploring the cultural diversity of cuisine in Singapore, it was most rewarding to learn the stories of each restaurant owner and how they have followed their passion, sometimes against many challenges, which is truly reflected in the taste of their food,” said Wiens, in a statement.
“It’s undeniable that food is at the centre of all our lives, and that's what brought us all together. It was a huge honour to be a part of the Food Affair series. I am immensely thankful for this opportunity, and grateful to everyone who has made it possible.”
The series is executive-produced and created by filmmaker Eric Khoo, who's a consummate foodie. He also created the HBO anthology series Folklore 1 and 2 back in 2018 and 2021, respectively, as well as the award-winning Food Lore in 2019.
“Singapore is a delightful melting pot of mouth-watering food from the woks of street hawker fare to high-end Michelin-starred restaurants – a reflection of our multicultural society and heritage,” said Khoo. “Through food, I want to share with the rest of the world the diversity of what this tiny island has to offer.”
Food Affair With Mark Wiens kickstarts a three-year partnership between Singapore Tourism Board and Warner Bros Discovery, which will see both parties collaborate on a suite of original entertainment and lifestyle content, including drama serials, animation and reality shows, all in the bid to spotlight and inspire travel to Singapore.
Stream or download Food Affair With Mark Wiens from Nov 18 on HBO GO.