Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa finally reveal collab after teasing for weeks

Fans of Maroon 5 and Lisa of Blackpink have been buzzing about their idols collaborating on something when lead singer Adam Levine teased about “a single coming at the end of the month-ish” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few weeks ago.

The Voice coach had also shared that the group’s new album – the first since 2021’s Jordi – was coming in this summer.

There were more hints from both artistes. The first sign surfaced on Wednesday (April 23) when Maroon 5 posted an Instagram photo of lead singer Adam Levine and a mystery woman with their backs to the camera, gazing out at the cityscape.