Maroon 5 and Blackpink’s Lisa finally reveal collab after teasing for weeks
It was all revealed today (April 26) when Maroon 5 dropped some footage of the duo in a photo shoot on Instagram, including a pre-save link to the new single Priceless, featuring Lisa.
Fans of Maroon 5 and Lisa of Blackpink have been buzzing about their idols collaborating on something when lead singer Adam Levine teased about “a single coming at the end of the month-ish” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few weeks ago.
The Voice coach had also shared that the group’s new album – the first since 2021’s Jordi – was coming in this summer.
There were more hints from both artistes. The first sign surfaced on Wednesday (April 23) when Maroon 5 posted an Instagram photo of lead singer Adam Levine and a mystery woman with their backs to the camera, gazing out at the cityscape.
Lisa has also teased in a Story video the following day. It showed the White Lotus alumnus leaning back as a clip of what sounds like Levine singing “oooh” played.
The single marks Lisa's first new music release after her successful solo performance at this year's Coachella, which wrapped on April 20.