Maroon 5 to perform at Singapore's National Stadium in February 2027

Maroon 5 fans can mark their calendars: The Grammy-winning American band will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Feb 12, 2027.

Tickets will first be available on Ticketmaster through the Maroon 5 artist presale on Aug 11, from 10am to 11.59pm, for active standard Maroon 5 S.I.N. fan club members.

The UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite Cards presale will run on Aug 12 from 10am to 3pm, followed by the UOB Visa Cards presale from 5pm on Aug 12 to 10am on Aug 13.

The Live Nation presale for members will take place on Aug 13, from 12pm to 11.59pm. General ticket sales start on Aug 14 at 10am.

Known for hits such as She Will Be Loved, Payphone, Moves Like Jagger and Won't Go Home Without You, the band is bringing its latest international tour to Singapore as part of its Asia leg, which also includes stops in Kaohsiung, Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.

Maroon 5 recently wrapped up the European leg of their tour, as well as 24 arena shows across the United States in support of their latest album Love Is Like. The group's latest single, Heroine, was released in May.

The band first performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2008 and went on to perform at the 2012 and 2015 Singapore Grand Prix. The group's most recent Singapore concert was at the National Stadium in November 2022.