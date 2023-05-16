At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

At 81, Martha Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up. Stewart has been chosen as one of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover models, the magazine announced on Monday (May 15).

She's the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue, surpassing Maye Musk who posed for the special issue in 2022 at 74.

The businesswoman and media personality wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that she hopes the cover inspires people “to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in”.