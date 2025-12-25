Martin Yan at 77: The TV cooking legend still doing push-ups, cracking jokes and inspiring people

It was only our first meeting, and Martin Yan was insisting I feel up his biceps.

I had barely breathed an appropriate compliment when he immediately leapt to demonstrating his push-up routine, right in the middle of the room.

At 77, the man has more energy than a toddler with a fistful of gummy bears.

The secret to rude health and a radiant countenance? He holds the martial arts “horse stance” while brushing his teeth, declared the OG TV chef, who was in Singapore recently to meet fans at the Singapore Swimming Club and HCSA Community Services.

“I always tell people, ‘I have not gained one pound in 45 years. The reason is that I eat with chopsticks,” he said. “You eat slower, right? When you use a knife and fork, you shovel it in. I say, ‘Look at this physical specimen’. I eat Asian food. I eat a lot of vegetables. You are what you eat.”

Physical vigour may seem unrelated to cooking, but it’s clearly this natural exuberance that made Chef Martin Yan a TV icon around the world – and still propels the ear-ringing reverberations of his lusty battle cry: ‘If Yan can cook, so can you!’”

One could easily argue that the television chef and global celebrity has singlehandedly done more for raising the profile of Chinese cuisine and culture around the world than anyone else.

When the Yan Can show debuted in 1987 in Canada before moving to the US in 1982 as Yan Can Cook, he was one of the few Asians on Western screens who wasn’t a comic book villain or a kung fu fighter.