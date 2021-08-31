Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson reunite for romantic action movie

Apple Studios has just picked up a high profile project that will see the collective return of Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in a film together.

Ghosted, the streaming service’s upcoming movie, is set to feature the two renowned actors alongside other household names – including director Dexter Fletcher, who helmed films Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Although most plot details are still kept under wraps, Hollywood Reporter has described the film as a high-concept romantic action adventure, along the vein of 1984's Romancing The Stone, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

The forthcoming feature represents Apple’s latest big film purchase for its streaming service, which recently snapped up Emancipation, starring Will Smith, and Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The movie stands as Johansson’s second deal since her Black Widow lawsuit was filed against Disney for alleged contract breaches. Apple’s Ghosted comes on the heels of Johansson’s casting in a new Wes Anderson film, which is currently being shot in Spain.

Evans recently wrapped Netflix’s The Gray Man, an action thriller with Ryan Gosling alongside Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. The actor is no stranger to Apple’s streaming service, having made the crime drama Defending Jacob for the company just last year.

Him and Johansson, known for their roles as Captain America and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, formerly worked together on all four Avengers films, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. According to Deadline, they are both currently in advanced negotiations for the upcoming film.

Ghosted's creative team also comprises writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the Deadpool films and Zombieland. It will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, as well as Evans himself.