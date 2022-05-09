Doctor Strange 2 conjures up S$4.3 million at Singapore box office, biggest opening since Avengers: Endgame

Blockbuster movie season is back with a bang. Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – the latest entry in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) – opened in Singapore and made a whopping S$4.3 million (S$4,312,759, to be exact) at the local box office from Wednesday (May 4) to Sunday.

This not only makes the Sam Raimi-directed sequel the number one movie of 2022, it also cements its position in the history books as Singapore’s biggest opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

The film made US$185 million (S$257 million) in North America and US$265 million internationally, bringing its global total to an impressive US$450 million.

The highly-anticipated film, which sees star Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the titular role and features Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, debuted on Singapore screens on May 4.

It’s the first blockbuster to play to 100 per cent seating capacity after the easing of distancing measures in Singapore on Apr 26, and conjured up a staggering S$752,177 just on its opening day, according to Disney Singapore.

Helmed by Raimi – who many argue reinvented superhero cinema with 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3 – the film also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Filled with cameos and heralded as a mind-bending addition to the MCU, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness posted the second highest opening worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home still ranks as the pandemic's biggest opening weekend in the US (and the second-biggest ever of all time) with US$260 million.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is showing in Singapore cinemas now.