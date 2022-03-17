Logo
Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson admits he's 'all about DC' comics
However, he's not too keen on acting in a DC film. “I don't know what the thing is about them cinematically," he said in a podcast. 

Samuel L. Jackson poses during Samuel L. Jackson In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92Y on March 10, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP

Shameelah Abdullah
17 Mar 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 01:36PM)
Surprise! Samuel L Jackson might have captured the hearts of Marvel fans with the character of Nick Fury in multiple movies over the years but the 73-year-old actor has just revealed that he prefers reading DC comics over Marvel ones.

Jackson recently shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was a big comic book fan and he had been reading DC comics his whole life.

“Truth be told, I don’t even read Marvel comic books,” he shared.

He added that he was “all about DC” and mentioned that most people were more familiar with characters such as Superman, Batman and Aquaman when they were growing up. 

So when he first became Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson said that he would see himself on Marvel comics and think, “What am I doing on this cover?”

However, it appears his lifelong love for DC doesn’t translate to their movies. When asked by the podcast host if he would ever make a DC film, Jackson said, “I don't know what the thing is about them cinematically".

He added that even though actors "act for who we act for", he doesn't know if he's "ever going to read a DC script that's going to make (him) go, 'yeah, this is dope’”.

That sounds like a challenge, DC. 

Source: CNA/sr

