Marvel's Shang-Chi jabs, flips Asian American film cliches

Like a lot of Asian actors, Simu Liu has played the nameless guy who can do martial arts but inevitably loses out to a more skilled white guy. It was one of his very first stunt jobs.

"Yeah, I took my paycheck and I went home. I didn't really complain about it," said the Chinese-Canadian actor. "But then, you look at the bigger picture and you look at the opportunities that are available to Asian performers. You see that yeah, past a certain point, there really isn't that deeper representation."

Now, it's Liu's time to take out baddies and be No 1 on the call sheet. He is taking on the titular role in Marvel Studios' first Asian-led superhero flick, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The highly anticipated movie, which is now showing, has all the bells and whistles of a Marvel tentpole – huge fight sequences, dizzying stunts and sweeping locales. While Shang-Chi can high-fly kick and punch any opponent, is the "master of kung fu" powerful enough to make Hollywood finally bury tired story tropes and support projects by actors and filmmakers of Asian descent?