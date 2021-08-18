Marvel Studios president says Shang-Chi star's critical tweet a 'misunderstanding'

It looks as if the release of Marvel’s latest superhero film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, is starting out with a PR debacle.

It started over the weekend when the film's leading man Simu Liu tweeted a response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s statement from the week before, where the latter called the film’s new 45-day theatrical window an “interesting experiment” for the company.

The 32-year-old Liu responded on social media, seemingly objecting to the landmark film being treated as a guinea pig for other Disney offerings.

He tweeted: “We are not an experiment... We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.”