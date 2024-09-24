Marvel's new Thunderbolts trailer features a scene in Malaysia

Pugh herself seemingly confirmed that she had filmed in Malaysia in an interview with US entertainment outlet Variety on Jul 28.

When asked what was the most massive stunt she had in Thunderbolts*, Pugh replied: "Jumping off the second tallest building in the world."

Standing at 678.9m, Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur currently holds that title.

Thunderbolts* will follow up on previous Marvel works including 2021's Black Widow and the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. It centres around a group of mercenaries who are sent on a mission – only to discover that there is more to it.

There has been much speculation surrounding the film, including the significance of the asterisk in its title – with some speculating 'Thunderbolts' to be a placeholder name.