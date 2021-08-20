The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals is here and it's a visual feast

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Eternals tells the story of an immortal alien race protecting humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

For fans, the latest trailer gives hints as to why these heroes were missing in Infinity War, as well as their place in the wider cinematic universe.

In the near three-minute teaser, Sersi (Chan) reveals that the league of Eternals were explicitly ordered not to interfere in human affairs unless Deviants were involved. However, the undoing of Thanos’ snap led to their emergence, prompting the 10 heroes to reunite.

While this movie promises a scale on par with other Marvel films – with the trailer showing heroes summoning celestial weapons and soaring through the sky – one thing sets it apart from its predecessors.

With scenes boasting of lush vistas and magic-hour lighting, Eternals is characterised by Zhao’s signature filmmaking style.

“I shot exactly the way I wanted to shoot,” she told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) last year. “On location. A lot of magic hour… I think I got lucky in that Marvel wants to take risks and do something different.”

Fresh from an Oscar win for her film Nomadland, the Beijing-born director shared that her entry into the MCU was inspired by her childhood fascination with manga.

“I have such deep, strong, manga roots,” Zhao told THR. “I brought some of that into Eternals. And I look forward to pushing more of that marriage of East and West.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly: "The truth is, we would not have even attempted this if it weren't for Chloe. We thought, here's a filmmaker who is equal parts cinematic visionary and genre nerd. She can outtalk any of us when it comes to manga and Star Wars and Marvel comics. It's quite an astounding combination. And this movie, I think, represents all of the immense multitudes of Chloe."

Needless to say, Marvel fans and casual viewers alike can expect a visual feast when Eternals hits theatres on Nov 4.