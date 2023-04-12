Watch Korean actor Park Seo-joon in the new The Marvels movie trailer

The first trailer for the anticipated new film The Marvels dropped on Tuesday (Apr 11). It picks up after the events of the Disney+ series Ms Marvel where the titular young superhero, aka Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), disappeared from her room and in her place was Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson).

At the start of the two-minute trailer, we see another swap taking place – Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), whom we previously saw in the Disney+ TV series WandaVision, hits a jump point in the space continuum and morphs into Ms Marvel. It appears the three are linked and when one of them uses her powers, she swaps locations with another.

Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) has to sort out the tricky situation and lead these three superheroes through an intergalactic mission that might “change everything” and “everyone”.