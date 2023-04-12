Watch Korean actor Park Seo-joon in the new The Marvels movie trailer
The film, out on Nov 10 this year, sees three female superheroes teaming up: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).
The first trailer for the anticipated new film The Marvels dropped on Tuesday (Apr 11). It picks up after the events of the Disney+ series Ms Marvel where the titular young superhero, aka Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), disappeared from her room and in her place was Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson).
At the start of the two-minute trailer, we see another swap taking place – Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), whom we previously saw in the Disney+ TV series WandaVision, hits a jump point in the space continuum and morphs into Ms Marvel. It appears the three are linked and when one of them uses her powers, she swaps locations with another.
Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) has to sort out the tricky situation and lead these three superheroes through an intergalactic mission that might “change everything” and “everyone”.
Also in the trailer (at the 1-minute 37-second spot) is a brief sighting of Korean actor, Park Seo-joon, from Oscar-winning film Parasite and popular TV series, Itaewon Class. He sports long hair and armour in the trailer and looks like he's ready to go into battle. It hasn’t been revealed what character he’s playing although one theory floating online is that he’s playing Carol Danvers’ husband, Prince Yan.
Park is the third Korean actor to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), joining the likes of Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron) and Ma Dong-seok (Eternals) who came before him.
Other stars in the film include Saagar Shaikh, Zenoiba Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s older brother, mother and father, respectively, as well as Zawe Ashton playing a villain.
The Marvels is part of Marvel’s Phase 5 films, which includes Guardians Of The Galaxy (May 5).