Blast from the past: Japanese superhero series Masked Rider 555 is back with a new movie and new suits

Singapore television channel Kids Central may be gone but its superb line-up of international children's shows in the 2000s remains unbeaten till today. One of its most popular shows was Masked Rider 555 – a Japanese superhero series revolving around humanity's battle with Smart Brain, an evil corporation that's secretly turning humans into monsters called Orphnochs.

It inspired a whole generation of primary school boys to believe that their flip phones could turn them into superheroes.

Twenty years after its series finale, Masked Rider 555 is back with a new movie featuring most of the original main characters returning. It joins Digimon Adventure 02 as another millennial children's show that is making a comeback.

On Thursday (Oct 19), the theatrical poster and a trailer were released.