MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's death: What will happen to latest season of the show?
The 15th season of the cooking competition was originally scheduled to air on Monday night (May 1) but was pulled following news of the death.
The new season of MasterChef Australia is set to go on following the sudden death of co-host, judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo.
The 15th season's premiere was originally scheduled on Monday (May 1) night to introduce the 18 contestants as well as chef and guest judge Jamie Oliver, but was pulled, following the announcement of Zonfrillo's death.
Zonfrillo was found dead on Sunday and his death was announced by his family the following day, just hours before the latest season of the cooking competition was set to air on Australian television. No cause of death was given for the Scottish chef, who died at the age of 46.
Sky News reported that a television executive from Network Ten, which broadcasts MasterChef Australia, said that "the show will continue. It really is a matter of what, how and when so that it is appropriately respectful to the family and to viewers".
The news agency also reported that the show "has been postponed for one week".
Production had wrapped about a month ago but now, Network Ten and production company Endemol Shine will be "watching every episode carefully to ensure there is nothing that will distress viewers and more pertinently, family and close friends", an unnamed source told The Daily Telegraph.
There were also suggestions to have a special tribute episode to honour Zonfrillo, according to Sky News.
In a social media post, Zonfrillo's family wrote: “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky”.
British chef Jamie Oliver wrote on Instagram that he was “in total shock”. “We had the best time working together for this year’s MasterChef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!”
“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful … Jock will be so very missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this”.
Zonfrillo's co-judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen were said to be “trying to process the news”. “They would work 16 hours days together for MasterChef, you couldn’t find closer work mates and confidantes,” said Network Ten's entertainment editor Angela Bishop. “They are devastated, ‘broken’ is the word descried to me, they are trying to process this news.”
The online tributes have been coming in from former MasterChef Australia contestants, including Laura Sharrad, Sarah Tiong, Depinder Chhibber, Minoli De Silva and Reynold Poernomo, who wrote: “... rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones” on Zonfrillo’s Instagram.
Chefs Colin Fassnidge, Rosheen Kaul and Dan Hong also shared their sadness. “This is devastating,” wrote Hong.
Former food critic Pat Nourse described Zonfrillo’s death as “incredibly sad news”. “We’re the poorer for his passing. Truly heartbreaking,” he wrote on Instagram.
Zonfrillo began his career as a dishwasher at the age of 13. He left school two years later and became the youngest apprentice at the Turnberry Hotel & Resort.
At age 17, he worked for Marco Pierre White while homeless and addicted to heroin, he revealed in his 2021 memoir Last Shot. At just 22, Zonfrillo was appointed head chef at Cornwall’s Hotel Tresanton.
He was also a restaurateur, who owned several restaurants in Adelaide, including Street ADL, Bistro Blackwood, Nonna Mallozzi and the award-winning but now-defunct Restaurant Orana.
Along with fellow judges Leong and Allen, Zonfrillo joined MasterChef Australia in 2019 after the previous judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris quit over a pay dispute.
Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.