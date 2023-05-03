MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's death: What will happen to latest season of the show?

The new season of MasterChef Australia is set to go on following the sudden death of co-host, judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo.

The 15th season's premiere was originally scheduled on Monday (May 1) night to introduce the 18 contestants as well as chef and guest judge Jamie Oliver, but was pulled, following the announcement of Zonfrillo's death.

Zonfrillo was found dead on Sunday and his death was announced by his family the following day, just hours before the latest season of the cooking competition was set to air on Australian television. No cause of death was given for the Scottish chef, who died at the age of 46.

Sky News reported that a television executive from Network Ten, which broadcasts MasterChef Australia, said that "the show will continue. It really is a matter of what, how and when so that it is appropriately respectful to the family and to viewers".

The news agency also reported that the show "has been postponed for one week".

Production had wrapped about a month ago but now, Network Ten and production company Endemol Shine will be "watching every episode carefully to ensure there is nothing that will distress viewers and more pertinently, family and close friends", an unnamed source told The Daily Telegraph.

There were also suggestions to have a special tribute episode to honour Zonfrillo, according to Sky News.