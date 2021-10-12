MasterChef UK star's cookbook pulled amid allegations of plagiarism by Singaporean author

A recipe book by British celebrity chef Elizabeth Haigh has been withdrawn from circulation following allegations of plagiarism by Singaporean author Sharon Wee.

Haigh, who appeared on MasterChef UK in 2011, has since become a prominent voice in London’s food industry. After winning a Michelin star for her work at east London restaurant Pidgin, she went on to establish Kaizen House and Singaporean restaurant Mei Mei.

The 33-year-old chef published her recipe book titled Makan in July this year. Hailing to her Singaporean-British heritage, Haigh’s book claimed to be a compilation of Singaporean Nonya “recipes that have been handed down through many generations of (her) family”. Its initial publication was met with widespread acclaim, with popular food writer Nigella Lawson saying that she “wanted to cook everything in the book”.

However, Singaporean author Sharon Wee recently revealed that some of Haigh’s recipes and anecdotes bear striking resemblance to the ones published in her 2012 cookbook and memoir, Growing Up In A Nonya Kitchen.

In a statement via Twitter on Oct 6, Wee wrote that she was distressed to discover that “certain recipes and other content from (her) book had been copied or paraphrased without (her) consent”.