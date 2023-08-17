MasterChef Singapore contestant 'crestfallen' after judge called her dish 'something that someone else ate and spat out'

Considering how MasterChef Singapore is one of the kindest and gentlest of the spin-offs, tough take-downs rarely come our way, so imagine our excitement when Chef Bjorn dropped one.

The last time he was this brutal was last season when he spat out a contestant’s dessert and referred to a dish “as a wad of wet toilet paper”.

Here, Saza looks back at her brief stint in the competition.

8 DAYS: THE SECOND CHEF BJORN SAID THE CARROT AND APPLE IN YOUR DISH MAKE HIM “FEEL LIKE I’VE EATEN SOMETHING THAT SOMEONE ELSE ATE AND SPAT OUT”, WE KNEW HE HANDED YOU A RED CARD. WHAT WAS RUNNING IN YOUR HEAD WHEN YOU HEARD THAT COMMENT?

SAZA FARADILLA: I was crestfallen! I did not expect it to be that bad! I really wished I made the puree into something else.

LAST SEASON, CHEF BJORN SPAT OUT A CONTESTANT’S DISH. HE ALSO REFERRED TO ANOTHER DISH AS “A WAD OF WET TOILET PAPER”. DO YOU SPOT A PATTERN IN HIS CRITIQUE? CARE TO WEIGH IN?

Chef Bjorn has the ability to evoke a powerful, descriptive image with his words.

YOU’RE THE FIRST AMONG THE TOP 12 TO BE ELIMINATED. HOW FAR DID YOU THINK YOU WOULD HAVE GONE?

Honestly, I thought Top 18 was already out of my league! I only started cooking last year so to even make it to the MasterChef auditions was shocking for me! But after getting the white apron, I started fantasising about making it to Top 10.

CHEF BJORN SAID YOUR MUSHROOM BAKAR WITH ROASTED QUAIL WAS A “BRILLIANT” IDEA. IN HINDSIGHT, HOW WOULD YOU HAVE APPROACHED THE CHALLENGE?

I think I would have made it a vegetarian dish and forgone the quail as I wasn't sure how to cook it. I might've also replaced the puree with something else. Honestly, I've never successfully prepared a puree, but I thought to just go forth and take the risk! I might've played it a little safer!

WILL YOU TRY MAKING THE DISH AGAIN?

I might! Especially the Mushroom Bakar might be a good idea to repeat and use up my supply of rescued mushrooms!

DID YOU WATCH THE SHOW WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS? WHAT WERE THEIR REACTIONS TO YOUR ELIMINATION AND CHEF BJORN’S COMMENTS?

I watched the show with my housemates and friends virtually. They were all disappointed that I got eliminated but are proud of me for even signing up in the first place. They were glad that Chef Bjorn loved the idea!

BEFORE THE FIRST COOK-OFF, CHEF BJORN DID THIS MAGIC TRICK WITH AN EGG (CUE TO THE 5-MINUTE MARK). YOU WERE THERE ON THE SET. WAS IT REAL? OR WAS THAT SOMETHING RECREATED IN POST-PRODUCTION?

All real! We were all really surprised when he sprung the trick on us.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR YOU FOOD-WISE?

At the moment, I will continue my food rescue endeavours and raise more awareness about it! I really believe the food wastage problem in Singapore is a massive one. Every day in Singapore, we throw away more than 2,000 tonnes – that's 2 million kilograms – of food! And there are so many people in Singapore who are food insecure. Let's do something about it!

Watch Episode 2 of MasterChef Singapore here: