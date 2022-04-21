MasterChef Singapore returns for 3rd season on May 1

It’s time for a new batch of cooking enthusiasts to compete for the MasterChef Singapore title as the third season of the culinary competition returns. The latest season premieres on May 1 on meWATCH and Channel 5.

The 10-episode series will feature 18 talented amateur home cooks from diverse backgrounds, ranging from teachers and university students to stay-at-home mums. They were chosen from hundreds of hopefuls during the nationwide search.

However, not all 18 will get a spot in the prestigious MasterChef kitchen. They first have to navigate their way through a series of high-pressure cooking auditions to secure a white MasterChef apron.

Only the Top 12, with white aprons, will make it to the MasterChef kitchen, where they will go dish-to-dish to compete for the MasterChef title, which comes with more than S$100,000 worth of cash and items.

This season, contestants will pay tribute to the melting pot of multicultural flavours in Singapore, as well as commemorate the nation’s shared love for food.

Returning judges Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen and Damian D’Silva will also be joined by a selection of special international guests and culinary giants.

MasterChef Singapore is produced by Motion Content Group and Beach House Pictures.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back into the MasterChef Singapore kitchen for the third time running!” said Sapna Angural, Mediacorp’s head of English audience. “Season Three is stuffed with more local food you love, ingeniously reimagined by Singapore’s best amateur home chefs with even bigger personalities.”

Derek Cheong won the title in the second season after edging out competitor Leon Lim by a single point.

Catch Season 3 of MasterChef Singapore on meWATCH and Channel 5 every Sunday at 9.30pm from May 1, with episodes available on the same night via Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Click here for more information.