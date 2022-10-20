Do you want to be Singapore's next MasterChef? Auditions for Season 4 now open
The auditions are open from now till Jan 15 to Singaporeans and permanent residents who are currently not working as a professional chef, or those who have never before worked as a professional chef.
Do you enjoy whipping up new and creative recipes for your friends and family to enjoy? Now you can put your culinary prowess to the test and take part in the next season of MasterChef Singapore.
Auditions for Season 4 of the popular cooking competition are now open – all the way till Jan 15, 2023. The auditions are open to Singaporeans and permanent residents who are currently not working as a professional chef, or those who have never before worked as a professional chef. Just head here to sign up.
The ten-episode series will then be broadcast in August 2023.
According to the Oct 20 media release, Season 3 of MasterChef Singapore, which aired this year, is the top local English variety series on Channel 5 for 2022 to date.
In that season, dental student Johnathan Chew narrowly edged out competitor S Nareskanna (also known as Nares) to win the title. Along with the MasterChef trophy, Chew walked away with more than S$100,000 worth of prizes, including S$17,000 in cash and a book publishing deal.
He said: “MasterChef has created so many incredible opportunities for me that I had never thought possible. In just two months since the finale, I have taken up multiple live-cooking gigs both locally and abroad, been involved in the Singapore Food Festival 2022, and am currently collaborating with a local bakery to sell my curated selected of desserts. These experiences have been priceless, and truly a dream come true.”
Returning judges chefs Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen and Damian D’Silva offered this piece of advice to aspiring contestants: Be prepared to bring Singapore’s flavours to the world, local dishes to the next level, and sustainable cooking practices to the forefront.
Said Angeline Poh, Mediacorp’s Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer: “For the fourth time running, we’re pleased to say: Welcome to the MasterChef kitchen! Having inspired countless cooking enthusiasts through three seasons, we look forward to working again with Banijay Rights, Motion Content Group and Beach House Pictures to celebrate Singapore’s rich culinary heritage and reopen the kitchen that turns dreams into reality, hobbies into careers and home cooks into master chefs. If that aligns with your passions, join our auditions today!”
You can sign up for the auditions here, and watch Season 3 of MasterChef Singapore here.