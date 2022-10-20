Do you want to be Singapore's next MasterChef? Auditions for Season 4 now open

Do you enjoy whipping up new and creative recipes for your friends and family to enjoy? Now you can put your culinary prowess to the test and take part in the next season of MasterChef Singapore.

Auditions for Season 4 of the popular cooking competition are now open – all the way till Jan 15, 2023. The auditions are open to Singaporeans and permanent residents who are currently not working as a professional chef, or those who have never before worked as a professional chef. Just head here to sign up.

The ten-episode series will then be broadcast in August 2023.

According to the Oct 20 media release, Season 3 of MasterChef Singapore, which aired this year, is the top local English variety series on Channel 5 for 2022 to date.

In that season, dental student Johnathan Chew narrowly edged out competitor S Nareskanna (also known as Nares) to win the title. Along with the MasterChef trophy, Chew walked away with more than S$100,000 worth of prizes, including S$17,000 in cash and a book publishing deal.