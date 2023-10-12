MasterChef Singapore Season 4: Here are the 3 finalists fighting for the title of cooking champ

The previous episode saw the top four home cooks Aameer Ailmchandani, Inderpal Singh, Mandy Kee and Tina Amin battling for a coveted spot in the finale across two challenges. The first was to prepare a dish using the automatic steam-to-grill function on V-ZUG ovens. The second required contestants to step up as they took over Chef Damian D’Silva’s Rempapa.

After the gruelling challenges, Inderpal Singh, Mandy Kee and Tina Amin emerged as the last three contestants standing. Here's what you need to know about them ahead of Sunday's finale.