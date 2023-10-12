MasterChef Singapore Season 4: Here are the 3 finalists fighting for the title of cooking champ
A thrilling three-way fight awaits between home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh, business manager Mandy Kee and administrative officer Tina Amin.
The previous episode saw the top four home cooks Aameer Ailmchandani, Inderpal Singh, Mandy Kee and Tina Amin battling for a coveted spot in the finale across two challenges. The first was to prepare a dish using the automatic steam-to-grill function on V-ZUG ovens. The second required contestants to step up as they took over Chef Damian D’Silva’s Rempapa.
After the gruelling challenges, Inderpal Singh, Mandy Kee and Tina Amin emerged as the last three contestants standing. Here's what you need to know about them ahead of Sunday's finale.
1. INDERPAL SINGH
Save for his wife, the 33-year old F&B home-based business owner did not tell his family that he was participating in MasterChef Singapore. He dreams of making Punjabi food popular in Singapore and fusing it with local flavours and regional ideas. Should he win, Singh plans to use some of the prize money for R&D to set up a restaurant.
2. MANDY KEE
The 41-year-old business manager is a cervical cancer survivor and dreams of setting up a culinary school and writing recipe books. She says she is "thankful" to have gotten this far in the competition and plans to donate the cash prize, should she win MasterChef Singapore Season 4.
3. TINA AMIN
The 42-year-old administrative officer was previously the runner-up of Suria's Kek Champion. Now, she plans to start a small cafe and craft her own unique dishes.
The finale will air at 9.30pm this Sunday (Oct 15) on Channel 5 and meWATCH, where you can also catch past episodes of MasterChef Singapore Season 4.