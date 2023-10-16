MasterChef Singapore Season 4: Home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh is the winner

In the end, Singh nabbed the win with a score of 76.6 out of 90, beating runner-up Tina Amin by 3.6 points and second runner-up Mandy Kee by 8.1 points. In their assessment, the judges praised the outstanding flavour profile across Singh's dishes that delivered surprises in taste and texture with every bite.

As the newest MasterChef Singapore, Singh walked away with S$10,000 (US$7,300) in cash, a collection of Luzerne tableware, a staycation package at Resort World Sentosa (RWS)’s Hotel Ora and a three-month internship at one of RWS’ speciality restaurants.

Singh and runner-up Tina Amin will share homewares and appliances from Kraton, KitchenAid and Global Knives and all three finalists will also each take home a Thermomix.

In a statement to the press, Inderpal Singh said: “Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel at this moment. I have dreamt of this moment so many times – and have given myself a reality check that many times, too – but having the trophy in my hands shows that dreams do come true, and gives me the validation that I can become a culinary personality.

"The love and support I have received from family and the friends and connections whom I have made on this journey will be the fire that fuels my culinary dreams going forward. One day when my daughter reads this, I hope it is as an origin story of how our chain of restaurants started!”

Watch the finale: