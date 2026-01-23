Watch: First look at He-Man, Skeletor and more in upcoming Masters of The Universe movie

What's going on, you ask? The trailer for the new He-Man movie has dropped, that's what. On Thursday (Jan 22) night, Mattel Studios released the first official teaser trailer for Masters Of The Universe, giving fans their first look at iconic characters He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Battle Cat and more.

Led by Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Idris Elba and Camila Mendes, Masters Of The Universe is the fantasy franchise’s second live-action outing since the 1987 film featuring Dolph Lundgren and Courteney Cox.

The film's official synopsis reads: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword Of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe."