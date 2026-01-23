Watch: First look at He-Man, Skeletor and more in upcoming Masters of The Universe movie
On Thursday (Jan 22) night, Mattel Studios dropped the first official teaser trailer of Masters Of The Universe, giving fans their first look at English actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam aka He-Man as well as Jared Leto as the villainous Skeletor.
What's going on, you ask? The trailer for the new He-Man movie has dropped, that's what. On Thursday (Jan 22) night, Mattel Studios released the first official teaser trailer for Masters Of The Universe, giving fans their first look at iconic characters He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Battle Cat and more.
Led by Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Idris Elba and Camila Mendes, Masters Of The Universe is the fantasy franchise’s second live-action outing since the 1987 film featuring Dolph Lundgren and Courteney Cox.
The film's official synopsis reads: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword Of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe."
Thursday's trailer gave viewers a glimpse of the adventure that awaits, showing Prince Adam hiding among humans as an ordinary office worker before finding a lead on his missing sword and getting transported back to his home world, Eternia, where he eventually faces the villainous Skeletor.
Running for two minutes and 24 seconds, the trailer also spotlighted iconic Masters Of The Universe locations and characters, from Castle Grayskull – He-Man’s skull-shaped stronghold – to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.
Masters Of The Universe will hit theatres on Jun 5.