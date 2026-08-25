Actor Mat Yeung’s Malaysia roast meat restaurant temporarily closed 10 days after opening
The Hong Kong actor's newly opened roast meat restaurant Six Hub Roast House has been temporarily closed by local authorities over alleged licensing and premises-related breaches.
Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung’s newly opened roast meat restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, has been temporarily closed just 10 days after its official opening.
Six Hub Roast House, located in the SS2 neighbourhood of Petaling Jaya, opened on Aug 14 but was ordered to cease operations from 1pm on Aug 24 by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ). A closure notice posted outside the restaurant cited alleged breaches involving its licence and use of the premises.
The restaurant subsequently said on social media that it would close for two days to carry out rectification works and planned to resume operations on Wednesday (Aug 26). It apologised to customers, explaining that part of its kitchen had occupied public space.
The 45-year-old TVB actor also addressed the closure in an interview with Sing Tao Headline, saying local authorities had found that some items had been placed in the back alley behind the restaurant.
“Perhaps we had too many things after the opening, so some of them were placed at the back. The authorities said that was not allowed and asked us to move everything back to the warehouse. We should be able to resume business the day after tomorrow,” he said.
The closure came shortly after Yeung launched the restaurant, which serves Hong Kong-style roast meat. According to The Star, opening and running a traditional roast meat restaurant has been one of the actor's life aspirations.
Yeung joined TVB's artist training class in 1998 and has appeared in dramas including Be Home for Dinner, Master Of Play, Fist Fight and My Commissioned Lover.