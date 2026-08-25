Actor Mat Yeung’s Malaysia roast meat restaurant temporarily closed 10 days after opening

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung’s newly opened roast meat restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, has been temporarily closed just 10 days after its official opening.

Six Hub Roast House, located in the SS2 neighbourhood of Petaling Jaya, opened on Aug 14 but was ordered to cease operations from 1pm on Aug 24 by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ). A closure notice posted outside the restaurant cited alleged breaches involving its licence and use of the premises.

The restaurant subsequently said on social media that it would close for two days to carry out rectification works and planned to resume operations on Wednesday (Aug 26). It apologised to customers, explaining that part of its kitchen had occupied public space.