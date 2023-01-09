TVB actor Mat Yeung released from prison, talks about ‘worst torment’

TVB actor Mat Yeung has been released from prison after serving time in Hong Kong’s Stanley Prison following a conviction for careless driving. He was released a day earlier than expected, on Saturday (Jan 7).

The actor was sentenced to 18 days’ jail for an incident in August 2020 where he ploughed through a curb and crashed his black Mercedes-Benz into a road sign in the city’s Mid-Levels area while driving drunk. No one was injured in the incident.

The 41-year-old was sentenced in November 2021 to 18 days in jail, a two-year driving suspension and a fine of HK$2,000 (US$254). He appealed the sentence and was released on bail. His appeal was rejected on Dec 22, 2022, following which he immediately began his jail time.

According to reports, the actor did not respond to questions from the Hong Kong media who were waiting for him outside the prison when he was released.

His Malaysian actress girlfriend, Lisa Ch’ng, picked him up from prison, then Yeung headed to the TVB headquarters where he was said to have met the bosses to apologise. He also recorded an official apology where he bowed twice, reported Hong Kong's The Standard.

He said in the apology video: “I am deeply sorry that my drinking issue has been bringing so much trouble to everyone and the company. I sincerely apologise to my family, my friends and the company who have been caring for me all this time. I understand that my actions and behaviours can never be tolerated and my punishment this time is inevitable.”

Yeung also did an interview for the TVB show, Scoop, where he talked about his time in prison.

“I lost my freedom (in prison) and reflected on a lot of what I did. I hope my release today will be a fresh start,” he said during the interview, as reported by Malaysia’s The Star.

He added: “The sense of guilt is the worst torment inside. There’s no one to talk to you and only the four walls. Nothing to express your emotions.”

Yeung has played a police officer in numerous TVB dramas, including 2021’s Shadow Of Justice. He has also appeared in crime prevention and recruitment videos for the police force.