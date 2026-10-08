Taiwanese host Matilda Tao enrols in NUS EMBA after chance encounter on flight from Singapore

Taiwanese host Matilda Tao has joined her son in studying in Singapore.

The 56-year-old, whose son Li Wu, 17, attends an international school here, recently enrolled in the Chinese Executive MBA (EMBA) programme at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

After completing her first course, accounting, Tao returned to Taiwan and shared her experience on her podcast.

She said her professor crammed what would normally take two years of accounting into just four days.

After three days of lessons, students had to give a group presentation analysing a company's financial report on the morning of day four, followed by a written exam that afternoon.

Tao, who doesn't have a business background, admitted she barely understood anything on the first day and felt close to breaking down.

“For the first time, I felt like half my brain had been emptied out. I was really putting it to work!” she said.