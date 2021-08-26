Prepare to re-enter the Matrix: Here's what we know about the 4th film, including the title

Rumours surrounding the series’ new sequel are not a glitch in the Matrix. On Tuesday (Aug 24), Warner Bros gave CinemaCon audiences an exclusive sneak preview of the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections.

While the trailer is yet to be released online for the rest of us, here's what we know so far.

The latest instalment promises the return of original cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles. Alongside them will be a few fresh faces, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer opens with Thomas Anderson/ Neo (Reeves) telling his therapist (Harris) about strange dreams he’s been having. However, unbeknownst to him, these are memories from his past life in the Matrix.

The trailer then cuts to a scene in a cafe, where he encounters Trinity (Moss), his romantic interest in the original series. As they shake hands, the two strangers feel an inexplicable sense of deja vu. “Have we met?” she asks Neo.

Spending his days taking prescription blue pills, Neo eventually runs into a man (Abdul-Mateen) reminiscent of Morpheus, the freedom fighter originally played by Laurence Fishburne. As the man hands Neo a red pill, history begins to repeat itself. Navigating the false reality that is the Matrix, Neo fights the Morpheus lookalike in a dojo, sees an older version of himself in a mirror, and even controls missiles using telekinesis.

First released in 1999, the sci-fi classic earned critical acclaim for its revolutionary visual effects and sound. The original trilogy follows Reeve’s character Neo, the one destined to liberate humanity from being trapped inside a simulation known as the Matrix.

It appears as if this movie will pick up after the events of the third film. Like the previous three films, The Matrix: Resurrections promises a visual spectacle – with all the interdimensional acrobatics expected from a Matrix movie, coupled with a similar visual style.

Along with the return of a few original cast members, the latest sequel will be directed by one of the original writer-directors, Lana Wachowski. However, her sister Lilly Wachowski will not be returning for the film.

Although the public release of the trailer is still a question mark, viewers can rest assured that the movie will hit theatres on Dec 22.