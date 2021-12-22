Game Of Thrones to Matrix: Rising star Jessica Henwick on her Keanu Reeves fangirl moments

And so a choice was made. And Henwick is now the rising star of The Matrix Resurrections, playing a pivotal role as Bugs. And yes, starring opposite “The One” who, Henwick admitted to CNA Lifestyle, she couldn’t help but fangirl over.

“The first day (on The Matrix Resurrections set) I thought I was fine. And then Keanu arrived on set,” she recalled with a laugh. “He was in costume and he had the hair! And he had the voice!”

And then the moment.

“He had to say one line and it was something really simple like ‘but where or why’ or something like that. And there was a group of us and we're all the new recruits for the film, right?” she recounted excitedly.

“He says his line and I look around. Everyone's facial muscles started to twitch because they were trying not to 'corpse'! And as soon as we cut, we all broke into huge grins and was like “It’s Neo! It’s Neo!”