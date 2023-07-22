Matt Damon says his father's death changed his relationship with Ben Affleck

Actor Matt Damon lost admits that losing his father has changed his relationship with his childhood friend, Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Damon shared: "It's like it changed something in us. I think and you know, you start to really see the end game and you start to feel like 'I want to make every second count.' I don't want to fritter away time anymore."

Damon and Affleck enjoyed huge success with their 1997 drama movie Good Will Hunting.

And Damon has cited the 2021 Beatles documentary, Get Back, as another turning point in their relationship.

He said: "I called him and I said, 'Look man, you know, we were talking about (working together more) and it's been 25 years or something since Good Will Hunting. What are we doing? You know, we both kind of hit the lottery. Why aren't we working together more often?'"

Damon and Affleck have been friends for more than four decades and they're keen to work together more often in the coming years.

Ben Affleck actually described the Jason Bourne star as his "best friend" earlier this year.

He told Boston.com: "I love Matt, he’s my best friend, and we just looked at each other at one point and said, 'Why in the world are we not doing more stuff together?' Who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life. If you’re really lucky, you love what you do and you love who you work with and, as they say back home, you never work another day in your life."