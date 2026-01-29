Mattel taps into KPop Demon Hunters fan craze with new doll line

Mattel teased fans of KPop Demon Hunters on Tuesday (Jan 27) with a new line-up of dolls to be rolled out later this year after it failed to cash in on the success of the runaway Netflix hit over the holiday shopping season.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most popular film ever, hitting over 500 million views since its June release. Mattel, however, did not foresee its crossover appeal, a source told Reuters last year.

The new toys will start rolling out this summer, roughly a year after the film's release, as Mattel hopes merchandise can stoke its continued popularity.

"We really believe that this brand and this franchise has evergreen potential," Roberto Stanichi, Mattel's chief global brand officer, told Reuters at the International Toy Fair in the southern German city of Nuremberg, where the toys were unveiled.

"We're going to be staging different collections, different assortments throughout the year," he added.