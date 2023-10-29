Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowning

Matthew Perry has reportedly died, according to US media reports. The actor who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends was 54.

Perry was found dead at a Los Angeles area home on Saturday (Oct 28). According to TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home and no drugs were found at the scene.

The Canadian actor was raised in Ottawa, Canada. He attended elementary school with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father.

Perry relocated to Los Angeles as a teenager and landed TV guest spots as Chazz Russell on Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains and Sydney, but his big break came in 1994 with NBC’s iconic sitcom Friends.