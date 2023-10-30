Friends creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'

Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his Friends mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC's Friends for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (Oct 28). He was 54.

"This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, said in a joint statement Sunday.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."