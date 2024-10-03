Doctor who helped supply Friends star Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge

Chavez agreed to cooperate as the US Attorneys Office pursues more serious charges against Dr Salvador Plasencia, who prosecutors say gave ketamine directly to Perry. The other major target in the investigation is Jasmine Sangha, an alleged dealer who prosecutors say was known as the “ketamine queen” of Los Angeles and supplied the doses that killed Perry last year.

Chavez stood in court with his lawyer and answered dozens of questions from Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett. He agreed to give up his right to trial and other rights.

He listened to prosecutors as they read through every instance of him meeting with Plasencia between San Diego and Los Angeles to hand off ketamine he got using fraudulent prescriptions. In all, he admitted to supplying 22 5-milliliter vials of ketamine and nine ketamine lozenges.

Chavez cleared his throat when a prosecutor described Perry’s death.

“Are you pleading guilty because you did the things the prosecutors described?” Garnett asked Chavez.

“Yes, your honour,” he said.

Chavez remains free on bond until his Apr 2 sentencing. He has turned over his passport and agreed to surrender his medical license, among other conditions.

The judge told him that she is not bound by any agreement or recommendation and can still sentence him to the full 10 years allowed by law. But he is likely to be sentenced to far less time because of the plea and his cooperation with prosecutors.

His lawyer Matthew Binninger spoke only briefly to reporters outside the courthouse.

“Mark entered his plea of guilty and that’s now public record,” Binninger said. “You accept responsibility and then you set sentencing.”

Also working with federal prosecutors are Perry’s assistant, who admitted to helping him obtain and inject ketamine, and a Perry acquaintance, who admitted to acting as a drug messenger and middleman.