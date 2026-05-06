Matthew Perry's Friends keepsakes and artwork go up for auction for foundation named for him

Friends memorabilia, artwork and other valuables from the estate of Matthew Perry are being put up for sale at an auction to benefit the charitable foundation established in the actor's name soon after his 2023 death.

The Jun 5 event put on by Heritage Auctions will benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to destigmatise addiction and aid in recovery from substance abuse.

“Matthew believed addiction should be met with compassion and science, not stigma and silence,” the foundation’s CEO Lisa Kasteler Calio said in a statement. “This auction fuels the Foundation’s work to expand access to evidence-based care and confront stigma. It is one more way we ensure that no one has to fight this disease alone.”

Items from Matthew Perry's collection that will be sold include: