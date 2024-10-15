Streaming platform Max launching in Singapore on Nov 19, will have Harry Potter, Friends and more

Here's what you can expect from Max.

HBO ORIGINALS

You'll be able to watch HBO Originals such as Dune: Prophecy and spin-offs to the Games Of Thrones franchise including House Of The Dragon and the upcoming A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

Fans of Pedro Pascal and Blackpink member Lisa will be glad to know that Max will also air the new seasons of The Last Of Us and The White Lotus.

HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTERS

Your favourite franchises such as Harry Potter, The Conjuring, the DC Universe will be available on Max. You can also catch newer hits including Wonka, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Barbie and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

CARTOON NETWORK

Take a trip down memory lane with shows from Cartoon Network including Tom And Jerry, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time and We Bare Bears.

UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Max subscribers will also get access to unscripted shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network and more, including Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures and Property Brothers.

MAX PLANS

Max will come in two plans: Basic and Ultimate. The former lets you stream on two devices at once at Full HD resolution. The latter, on the other hand, lets you stream on four devices at once at 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos.

Existing HBO GO users will automatically become Max users on Nov 19. More details, including pricing, will be announced at a later date.

In a statement, James Gibbons, the APAC president at Warner Bros Discovery said: “Warner Bros Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands. For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best in class viewing experience."