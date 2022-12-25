Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dies aged 65

Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as Insomnia and We Come 1, has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday (Dec 24), saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night”.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible,” the band's statement reads.