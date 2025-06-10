Maybe Happy Ending, a South Korean musical adapted for Broadway, tops Tony Awards

Maybe Happy Ending, a South Korean musical adapted for Broadway about two robots who find connection, won big at Sunday's (Jun 8) Tony Awards, scooping up six prizes at the gala celebrating the best in American theatre.

Stars of the season Cole Escola and Nicole Scherzinger also won their first Tonys, on a night that celebrated Broadway's revival after a years-long pandemic slump.

Cynthia Erivo – the Oscar-nominated Wicked star who herself boasts a Tony – hosted the ceremony at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall honouring this year's buzzy, diverse competitive slate.

It was Broadway's most financially lucrative year ever, she told the crowd.

"Broadway is officially back – provided we don't run out of cast members from Succession," she joked, referring to the decorated TV dramedy about a family's media empire.

Sarah Snook – who scored an Emmy for her role in Succession – won the Tony for best leading actress in a play, taking on all 26 roles in the stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel The Picture Of Dorian Gray.

A host of new shows and stars drew 14.7 million people to the Broadway performances this season, grossing US$1.89 billion at the box office.

Some of showbiz's biggest names graced New York's stages, including George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal – and Snook's Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong.

"Please go to the theatre, whether it's a Broadway show or a school play," said Michael Arden, who won a Tony for best direction of a musical for Maybe Happy Ending.